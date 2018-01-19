NAPTIP denies noncooperation allegation with Edo State

NATIONAL Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has refuted a report quoting Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, as accusing it of not cooperating with his government in the fight against human trafficking, especially with the on-going evacuation and reintegration of returnees from Libya. According to a press statement obtained from NAPTIP, the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

