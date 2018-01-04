NASA to unveil Raila, Kalonzo ‘Assumption of Office Committee’ – The Standard
NASA to unveil Raila, Kalonzo 'Assumption of Office Committee'
The Standard
The National Super Alliance (NASA) has issued a statement on the swearing-in plan of its leader Raila Odinga. On Thursday, NASA said the committee to swear in Raila and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is already working and will be unveiled soon. ALSO …
