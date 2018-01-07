 Nasarawa Government Donates Relief Materials to IDPs. | Nigeria Today
Nasarawa Government Donates Relief Materials to IDPs.

Posted on Jan 7, 2018

Nasarawa State government has donated relief materials worth over fifty million naira, to the internally displaced persons in the state. State deputy governor, Silas Ali Agara, disclosed this while inspecting the procured relief materials ahead of the distribution yesterday in Lafia. The deputy governor explained that the items were procured based on the directive of […]

The post Nasarawa Government Donates Relief Materials to IDPs. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

