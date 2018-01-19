Nasarawa Principal, three teachers suspended for flogging female students

The Nasarawa State government has suspended a principal and three teachers following the viral video which sparked controversy showing female students of Government Science Secondary School, Nassarawa-Eggon being flogged. Recall that Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, had strongly condemned the flogging of the students, calling for sack of the teachers involved. The State Commissioner […]

The post Nasarawa Principal, three teachers suspended for flogging female students appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

