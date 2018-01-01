Nasarawa Speaker empowers constituents with N15m

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has empowered his constituents with cash and material items worth about N15 million. Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/Ugya) distributed the items on Sunday in Umaisha Development Area of the state. He distributed N20,000 cash each to 100 students, 65 sewing machines and over 700 wrappers to women in…

The post Nasarawa Speaker empowers constituents with N15m appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

