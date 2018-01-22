Nasarawa State University 2017/2018 Undergraduate Registration Procedure Out.

The Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) wishes to inform all fresh and returning students that the management has released the registration procedure for the 2017/2018 academic session. NSUK UNDERGRADUATE REGISTRATION PROCEDURE 2017/2018 Also see: NSUK Academic Calendar 2017/18 Registration Period: 2nd January, 2018 to 19th January, 2018 and late registration date is 26th January, 2018. Steps for …

The post Nasarawa State University 2017/2018 Undergraduate Registration Procedure Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

