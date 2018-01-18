Nations Cup: Nigeria beaten again – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Nations Cup: Nigeria beaten again
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian Men Handball National team was beaten by Egypt 27-22 in their second game at this year's Africa Nations Cup taking place at Le Palais des Sports de Libreville, Libreville, Gabon. It was an improved performance by the Nigerian team that …
