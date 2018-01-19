Navy Destroys 150 Illegal Refineries
Rear Adm. Victor Adedipe, the outgone Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Calabar, says the command destroyed no fewer than 150 illegal refineries between June 2017 and January 2018. Adedipe said that the illegal refineries destroyed within the Command’s area of operation included those within the maritime domain of Rivers, […]
The post Navy Destroys 150 Illegal Refineries appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!