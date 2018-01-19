 Navy Destroys 150 Illegal Refineries | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Navy Destroys 150 Illegal Refineries

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Rear Adm. Victor Adedipe, the outgone Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy,  Calabar, says the command destroyed no fewer than 150 illegal refineries between June 2017 and January 2018. Adedipe said that the illegal refineries destroyed within the Command’s area of operation included those within the maritime domain of Rivers, […]

The post Navy Destroys 150 Illegal Refineries appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.