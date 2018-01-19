Navy Destroys 150 Illegal Refineries

Rear Adm. Victor Adedipe, the outgone Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Calabar, says the command destroyed no fewer than 150 illegal refineries between June 2017 and January 2018. Adedipe said that the illegal refineries destroyed within the Command’s area of operation included those within the maritime domain of Rivers, […]

