NBC Clamps Down On Olamide’s New Song, Science Student

The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission, (NBC) has placed a Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB) warning on Olamide’s newest single, Science Student.

The warning was sent to all radio and television stations across the country during the week.

The Head of Public Affairs for the Commission, Hajia Maimuna Jimada confirmed the NBC’s stand on the now raving song on Wednesday, told Tribune that while the regulatory body did not ban the song outrightly, it considered it unfit for broadcast.

“NBC does not ban music. Our mandate is on what goes on Radio and TV. Olamide’s Science Student has been declared ‘Unfit for broadcast,’” she said.

She added that the song’s subtle promotion of illegal drugs was the main reason why it was deemed unlawful. Jimada also issued a standing warning to all broadcasting corporations.

“We have communicated all our licensees for compliance or they will face sanctions,” she said.

Olamide himself has come out to say that the song is actually against drug use.

