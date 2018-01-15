NCC hosts forum on cost based pricing for retail broadband, data services

Consistent with its consultative approach and stakeholders’ engagement for effective regulatory oversight of the telecommunications sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 host stakeholders in the telecommunications industry and the general public to a consultative forum on determination of cost based pricing for Retail Broadband and Data Services in Nigeria. […]

NCC hosts forum on cost based pricing for retail broadband, data services

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

