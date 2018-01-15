NCC hosts forum on cost based pricing for retail broadband, data services
Consistent with its consultative approach and stakeholders’ engagement for effective regulatory oversight of the telecommunications sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 host stakeholders in the telecommunications industry and the general public to a consultative forum on determination of cost based pricing for Retail Broadband and Data Services in Nigeria. […]
