NCC hosts forum to address cost based pricing for retail broadband and data services

Consistent with its consultative approach and stakeholders’ engagement for effective regulatory oversight of the telecommunications sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is today, Tuesday, January 16, 2018 hosting stakeholders in the telecommunications industry and the general public to a consultative forum on determination of cost based pricing for Retail Broadband and Data Services in Nigeria….

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NCC hosts forum to address cost based pricing for retail broadband and data services appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

