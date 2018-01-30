NCC may revoke six interconnect operators’ licences – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
NCC may revoke six interconnect operators' licences
The Punch
There were indications on Monday that the Nigerian Communications Commission would soon revoke the licences of six interconnect operators who had allegedly been implicated in masking international calls. Masking of international calls is a practice …
Nigeria threatens sanctions against telecom operators over 'call masking'
NCC: six companies may lose licences for call masking
Call Masking: NCC To Suspend, Revoke Defaulters Licence
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!