NCC May Suspend 6 Telco Clearinghouses Over Call Masking

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given a notice of its intention to suspend the interconnect exchange licences granted to six telecommunications clearinghouses over the unethical practice of allowing call masking and call refilling emanate from their facilities. LEADERSHIP learnt yesterday that NCC has given Medallion Communications Limited, Interconnect Clearinghouse Nigeria Limited, Niconnx Communication Limited, […]

