NCC releases report on mobile call termination fees at meeting on 01 February – Telecompaper
|
The Punch
|
NCC releases report on mobile call termination fees at meeting on 01 February
Telecompaper
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it will host a stakeholders' meeting on mobile voice termination rates on 01 February, The Cable reported. It will present the findings of a cost-based study for determining mobile voice termination …
NCC to hold forum on mobile voice termination rates
NCC Unveils Mobile Voice Termination Rates, Lists Consumers' Rights
NCC hosts Stakeholders Forum on Mobile Voice Termination Rates
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!