 NCC speaks on sale of 9mobile as 5 firms jostle – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NCC speaks on sale of 9mobile as 5 firms jostle – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

NCC speaks on sale of 9mobile as 5 firms jostle
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has stated that there would be no shift in the date fixed for sale of 9mobile. It insisted that the transaction and hand over to its new owner must be concluded on January 16. NCC Executive Commissioner
No Going Back On January 16 Deadline For Sale Of 9mobile – NCCNaija News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.