 NCC speaks on sale of 9mobile as 5 firms jostle | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NCC speaks on sale of 9mobile as 5 firms jostle

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has stated that there would be no shift in the date fixed for sale of 9mobile. It insisted that the transaction and hand over to its new owner must be concluded on January 16. NCC Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management, said this in a chat with Thisday. Barclays Africa, the financial adviser […]

NCC speaks on sale of 9mobile as 5 firms jostle

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.