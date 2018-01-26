NCC to unveil study on mobile voice termination rates



The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to unveil study on the Cost Based for the Determination of Mobile Voice Termination Rates in Nigeria.

According to a statement on NCC’s website, the study will be unveiled during a Stakeholders’ Forum at the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Cappa, Oshodi, Lagos, on Feb. 1.

The Commission said that the study was conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

It said that the forum would avail stakeholders the opportunity to listen to the findings of PwC in the study and discuss issues of concern to all parties.

The forum would also serve as a prelude to the release of the report and the Determination of the Mobile Termination Rates (MTR) by the commission.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta and other Directors of the commission will be in attendance.

