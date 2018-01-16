 NCDSC Monitor Distribution Of PMS In Gombe | Nigeria Today
NCDSC Monitor Distribution Of PMS In Gombe

In an effort to tackle the problem of fuel scarcity across the country, the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps (NCDSC), Gombe state command have commence monitoring the lifting of petroleum products from Gombe depot to other parts of the North Eastern states. Hajiya Altine Sani, commandant of the corps said the corps was mandated […]

