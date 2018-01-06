NDA 2018 exam date: UPSC releases notification; here is all you need to know – Financial Express
|
Financial Express
|
NDA 2018 exam date: UPSC releases notification; here is all you need to know
Financial Express
UPSC NDA NA I 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2018 in the month of April this year. By: FE Online | New Delhi | Updated: January 6, 2018 7:38 PM. 16 …
UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) prelims 2018: Last day important tips
UPSC IES/ESE 2018 Prelims Exam on Jan 7th | Download Admit Cards & Check Important Instructions Here
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!