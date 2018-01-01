 Ndidi’s Leicester sink Huddersfield | Nigeria Today
Ndidi’s Leicester sink Huddersfield

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in News, Sports | 0 comments

FORGOTTEN man Islam Slimai reminded Leicester boss Claude Puel he is still capable of finding the net.

The club’s £30million record signing grabbed his first league goal since April as he made the most of the opportunity to replace injured Jamie Vardy with both hands.

Slimani – who had been tipped to leave this month – cooly chipped home to seal a much-needed Foxes win.

Slimani then combined with sub Demarai Gray to set up Marc Albrighton to sweep home a stoppage time third.

But it was Riyad Mahrez who lifted this game out of the mire – and raised question marks over whether he will be a  Leicester  player by the end of the month.

The pre-match talk revolved around Adrien Silva – who came on as a late sub four months after his move from Sporting Lisbon.

 

