 NDLEA arrests 192 suspects, seizes 7090.34kg illicit drugs in Oyo | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NDLEA arrests 192 suspects, seizes 7090.34kg illicit drugs in Oyo

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, says it arrested 192 suspects and seized 7,090.34kg of hard drugs between January and December 2017. The state Commandant, Mrs Omolade Faboyede, disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan, released by the command Public Relations Officer, Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi on Friday.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.