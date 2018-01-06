NDLEA seizes 19 sacks of India hemp in Osun, arrests suspect – Vanguard
NDLEA seizes 19 sacks of India hemp in Osun, arrests suspect
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Osun Command, said it had confiscated 19 sacks of Indian hemp (Cannabis Sativa), at Ifewara town, in Osun state, following intelligence report. NDLEA operative. NDLEA's state Commandant, Mr Samuel …
