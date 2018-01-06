Ndoma-Egba mourns mum

Sometimes, sad news lurks in the corner, waiting to make its appearance at the point the drum of celebration is about to beat loudest. Elder Adeline Ndoma-Egba, the mother of easy-going board chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, was only a few days away from celebrating her 92nd birthday when death came knocking on her door.

Elder Adeline gave up the ghost on December 30 last year after a lifetime of service to humanity; a life in which she raised respectable children who have gone on to become beacons of hope in the society. The news of her demise no doubt dampened spirits in the Ndoma-Egba family during the Yuletide.

Funeral arrangements remain yet under wraps as the family tries to come to terms with their loss. One thing that is certain, however, is that the well-heeled NDDC chairman will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that his mother gets a befitting burial.

