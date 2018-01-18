NECO: Zamfara Disowns Report of Mass Failures

The Zamfara State Commissioner of Education, Muntaka Rini has dismissed recent media reports suggesting that only 24 candidates passed NECO examinations and that it was the worst in the history of the State. He accused persons working against the interest of the State of spreading falsehood, explaining that the reports were unfounded. He also expressed […]

The post NECO: Zamfara Disowns Report of Mass Failures appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

