New Barça Signing Coutinho Out For Three Weeks Due To Injury
Barcelona’s record signing, Philippe Coutinho will have his debut delayed by three weeks after sustaining a thigh injury. The 25-year-old Brazil international completed a €160 million switch to Barcelona from Liverpool on Monday. However, an injury he sustained at Liverpool will ensure he stays out of action throughout January. Coutinho missed Liverpool’s first two games […]
The post New Barça Signing Coutinho Out For Three Weeks Due To Injury appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!