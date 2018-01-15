New Drug To Allegedly Cure Breast Cancer Approved

A new drug which allegedly treats Breast cancer has been approved by the FDA. The drug was said to have cured breast cancer caused by the BRCA mutation, which Angelina Jolie famously attributed to her preventive double mastectomy. The drug named Lynparza according to a press release by the Food and Drug Administration was approved for […]

