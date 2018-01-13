 New Falcons coach to emerge next week as camping begins for WAFU Women’s Cup | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Falcons coach to emerge next week as camping begins for WAFU Women’s Cup

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Bitrus Bewarang, the Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Saturday in Abuja said the Super Falcons’ new head coach would be unveiled next week. Bewarang told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) this was necessary as the team would also begin camping for the next month’s West African Football Union (WAFU) Women’s Cup […]

The post New Falcons coach to emerge next week as camping begins for WAFU Women’s Cup appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.