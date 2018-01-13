New Falcons coach to emerge next week as camping begins for WAFU Women’s Cup

Bitrus Bewarang, the Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Saturday in Abuja said the Super Falcons’ new head coach would be unveiled next week. Bewarang told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) this was necessary as the team would also begin camping for the next month’s West African Football Union (WAFU) Women’s Cup […]

The post New Falcons coach to emerge next week as camping begins for WAFU Women’s Cup appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

