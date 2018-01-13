New Falcons coach to emerge next week as camping begins for WAFU Women’s Cup
Bitrus Bewarang, the Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Saturday in Abuja said the Super Falcons’ new head coach would be unveiled next week. Bewarang told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) this was necessary as the team would also begin camping for the next month’s West African Football Union (WAFU) Women’s Cup […]
The post New Falcons coach to emerge next week as camping begins for WAFU Women’s Cup appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!