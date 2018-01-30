New Music: Bobcity – Ati Ready
Saw Music‘s multi-talented Act Bobcity is out with a brand new single titled, Ati Ready, a fierce burst of Afrobeat. The jam was produced by Braynzee, mixed & mastered By Indomix. Listen and Download below: Download
The post New Music: Bobcity – Ati Ready appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!