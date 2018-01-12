 New Music: ClassiQ x M.I Abaga – GUDU | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: ClassiQ x M.I Abaga – GUDU

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Arewa Mafia front runner ClassiQ kicks off the year with a banger as he teams up African hip hop legend M.I Abaga on the track “GUDU”; a fine fusion of original hip hop with authentic Hausa culture. The track is a mix of both Hausa and English, which translates to their competition running away every […]

The post New Music: ClassiQ x M.I Abaga – GUDU appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.