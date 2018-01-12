New Music: ClassiQ x M.I Abaga – GUDU

Arewa Mafia front runner ClassiQ kicks off the year with a banger as he teams up African hip hop legend M.I Abaga on the track “GUDU”; a fine fusion of original hip hop with authentic Hausa culture. The track is a mix of both Hausa and English, which translates to their competition running away every […]

The post New Music: ClassiQ x M.I Abaga – GUDU appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

