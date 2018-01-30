 New Music: Firestarter Deejay Venum – Loader Da Picker Da | Nigeria Today
New Music: Firestarter Deejay Venum – Loader Da Picker Da

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Monster super star multi genre Disc jockey – Firestarter Deejay Venum debuts his much anticipated hit single titled – Loader Da Picker Da. The song takes the shape of a typical afrobeats club banger and gives out that trending Shaku Shaku vibe. Listen and Download below: Download

The post New Music: Firestarter Deejay Venum – Loader Da Picker Da appeared first on BellaNaija.

