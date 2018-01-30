New Music: Firestarter Deejay Venum – Loader Da Picker Da

Monster super star multi genre Disc jockey – Firestarter Deejay Venum debuts his much anticipated hit single titled – Loader Da Picker Da. The song takes the shape of a typical afrobeats club banger and gives out that trending Shaku Shaku vibe. Listen and Download below: Download

The post New Music: Firestarter Deejay Venum – Loader Da Picker Da appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

