New Music from Davido & Cassper Nyovest coming soon ý🔊

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Fresh off from a successful outing at the 2017 Soundcity MVP Awards two days ago, Nigerian superstar Davido and South African hip-hop force Cassper Nyovest have now locked down a collaboration. They both shared the same video of their studio session. Davido wrote: Me and @CassperNyovestmade a classic last nite!! WHAAAAAAAAT! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Out soon!! 🇳🇬x🇿🇦 Cassper wrote on his […]

