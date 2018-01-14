New Music from Davido & Cassper Nyovest coming soon ý🔊

Fresh off from a successful outing at the 2017 Soundcity MVP Awards two days ago, Nigerian superstar Davido and South African hip-hop force Cassper Nyovest have now locked down a collaboration. They both shared the same video of their studio session. Davido wrote: Me and @CassperNyovestmade a classic last nite!! WHAAAAAAAAT! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Out soon!! 🇳🇬x🇿🇦 Cassper wrote on his […]

The post New Music from Davido & Cassper Nyovest coming soon ý🔊 appeared first on BellaNaija.

