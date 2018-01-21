New Music: Kemzy – Medicine
Team Get Familiar (TGF)’s young and talented artist Kemzy kicks off 2018 with this lovely tune titled “Medicine” produced by the amazing EKelly. Listen and Download below: Download
New Music: Kemzy – Medicine
