New Music: Klever Jay feat. Reekado Banks & Reminisce – Kini Level (Remix)
Klever Jay kicks of the year with the remix for his standout track of 2017, “Kini Level“, recruiting Reekado Banks & Reminisce. The track as produced and mixed by Lahlah. Download
