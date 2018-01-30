New Music: Konga – Oshapranpran

KONGA marks His return to the center stage of Nigerian Music with his Hit single “Oshanpranpran” available for download everywhere from 29th January 2019. Oshanpranpran is the banging new street anthem from KONGA, embracing the unique style that made him popular in the early 2000 infused with a catchy beat and all the styling of […]

