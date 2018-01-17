New Music: Kranium – Can’t Believe (DJ Tunez & Mut4y Remix)
Kranium‘s cross-genre hit single, “Can’t Believe“, gets an Afrobeats remix from Starboy affiliates, DJ Tunez and Mut4y. It suddenly sounds like a whole new song, even though the verses from Kranium, Ty Dolla $ign and Wizkid are the same. Listen and Download below: Download
