New Music: Sarkodie feat. Kwabena Kwabena – End Time
Ace Ghanaian rapper – Sarkodie begins the new year with the release of a spanking new tune titled “End Time“. He features Kwabena Kwabena on the Killbeatz-produced cut. Listen and Download below: Download
The post New Music: Sarkodie feat. Kwabena Kwabena – End Time appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!