 New Music + Video: Major Distraction x Preye – On The Move | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music + Video: Major Distraction x Preye – On The Move

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Preye Itams & visual artist Romeo Shagba otherwise known as Major Distraction team up on this ambient trip-hop song titled “On The Move“. The track was produced by Major Distraction, mixed and mastered by Sute Iwar while the video was shot by Romeo Shagba. Listen below: Get “On The Move” on: iTunes | Spotify Watch […]

The post New Music + Video: Major Distraction x Preye – On The Move appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.