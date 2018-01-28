 New Music + Video: Medikal feat. Bisa Kdei – For You | Nigeria Today
New Music + Video: Medikal feat. Bisa Kdei – For You

Posted on Jan 28, 2018

Rapper Medikal drops a brand new video to a brand new single, titled For You featuring highlife singer Bisa Kdei. The song was produced by Unkle Beatz, and the video was directed by The Photo Grapherx. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the video below: ﻿

The post New Music + Video: Medikal feat. Bisa Kdei – For You appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

