New Music + Video: Medikal feat. Bisa Kdei – For You

Rapper Medikal drops a brand new video to a brand new single, titled For You featuring highlife singer Bisa Kdei. The song was produced by Unkle Beatz, and the video was directed by The Photo Grapherx. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the video below: ﻿

The post New Music + Video: Medikal feat. Bisa Kdei – For You appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

