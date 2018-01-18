New Music: VJ Adams feat. Mr Eazi – Bless My Way

Fresh off the red carpet for the most talked about Soundcity MVP Awards festival, VJ Adams shares the new Mr Eazi assisted single titled “Bless My Way“. It is a mellow rap record that sees the collaborator deliver impressive and easy to sing-along lyrics! Fashion, TV and music maverick VJ Adams is set to release his […]

The post New Music: VJ Adams feat. Mr Eazi – Bless My Way appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

