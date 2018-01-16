 New Music: Yovi feat. Harrysong – Osha Pra Pra (Remix) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: Yovi feat. Harrysong – Osha Pra Pra (Remix)

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Alter Plate boss Harrysong brings a new dimension to this hot song “Osha Pra Pra” by LRR Entertainment‘s Yovi. The track was produced by King of New wave Krizbeatz. Listen and Download below: Download

The post New Music: Yovi feat. Harrysong – Osha Pra Pra (Remix) appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.