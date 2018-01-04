 New Music: Yung6ix – Ferragamo (Ankara) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: Yung6ix – Ferragamo (Ankara)

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Hip Hop force – Yung6ix  had a successful outing in 2017 with the release of his sophomore album “High Star” which was received with rave reviews. With his current single – “Gbe Seyin” featuring raving Afro-House singer – Niniola still burning up the airwaves, Yung6ix has decided to start off the year by letting go […]

The post New Music: Yung6ix – Ferragamo (Ankara) appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.