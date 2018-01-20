New Study Reveals Six Groups Of People Most Likely To Contract HIV In Nigeria – Beware If You Among This Group

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS, has stated that Nigerian security operatives are among six groups with the highest risk of the HIV according to statistics. The NACA Director-General, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said according to the Integrated Biological and Behavioural Surveillance Survey, the six group of people most likely to contract the virus […]

The post New Study Reveals Six Groups Of People Most Likely To Contract HIV In Nigeria – Beware If You Among This Group appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

