New Video: Ajebutter22 – Wayward

Following the successful release of his LP – “What Happens In Lagos” in 2017, Ajebutter22 begins 2018 by dishing out the visuals to one of the standout singles on the album. “Wayward” serves as the third single off the LP and the video features cameo appearances from Frank Donga and Comedian Ebiye. Hit Play below! ﻿

The post New Video: Ajebutter22 – Wayward appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

