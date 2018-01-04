New Video: DJ ECool feat. Davido – ADA

Ace disc jockey DJ ECool kicks off 2018 with a much anticipated single “ADA” featuring world certified smash hit maker Davido. This record was produced by DMW’s in-house producer Fresh of VDM. The video was shot and directed by Nate Thomas. Hit Play below!

