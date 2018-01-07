 New Video: Efya – Love | Nigeria Today
New Video: Efya – Love

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Efya releases the official visuals to a single she dropped in early 2017, called “Love“. The award winning songstress croons her way into her lover’s heart on this tune, produced by The Gentleman. Hit Play below! ﻿

The post New Video: Efya – Love appeared first on BellaNaija.

