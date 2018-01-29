 New Video: Ellyman feat. Davido – Cover Me | Nigeria Today
New Video: Ellyman feat. Davido – Cover Me

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Made Men Music Group’s consistent hitmaker Ellyman delivers the visuals to his latest single Cover Me on which he featured Davido. The video was shot by Aje Filmworks. Hit Play below! ﻿

The post New Video: Ellyman feat. Davido – Cover Me appeared first on BellaNaija.

