New Video: Ellyman feat. Davido – Cover Me

Made Men Music Group’s consistent hitmaker Ellyman delivers the visuals to his latest single Cover Me on which he featured Davido. The video was shot by Aje Filmworks. Hit Play below! ﻿

The post New Video: Ellyman feat. Davido – Cover Me appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

