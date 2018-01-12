 New Video: Maxi Priest feat. Yemi Alade – This Woman – BellaNaija | Nigeria Today
New Video: Maxi Priest feat. Yemi Alade – This Woman – BellaNaija

New Video: Maxi Priest feat. Yemi Alade – This Woman
Bodega World Music Releases “This Woman” – the official music video for the first single off Maxi Priest's New AfroBeat Album, Featuring leading African Female Artist, Yemi Alade! The video was directed by Wole Ogundare, Produced by Iblaze Productionz

