 New Video: MzVee feat. Yemi Alade – Come And See My Moda | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Video: MzVee feat. Yemi Alade – Come And See My Moda

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Talented Ghanaian songstress MzVee releases her first offering for 2018, a new music video featuring Nigerian singer Yemi Alade in their new collaboration titled “Come and See My Moda”, produced by Kuami Eugene and Richie Mensah. The video was directed by XBills Ebenezer. Hit Play below! ﻿

The post New Video: MzVee feat. Yemi Alade – Come And See My Moda appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.