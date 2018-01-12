 New Video: Qdot – Ijo Gelede | Nigeria Today
New Video: Qdot – Ijo Gelede

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Music

Yorubad Boi Music frontline act Qdot serves up the visuals to his previously heard single – “Ijo Gelede” to begin the new year. The video for the Antras-produced number was shot by Frizzle & Bizzle Films. Hit Play below! ﻿

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

