New Video: Reekado Banks feat. Tiwa Savage & Fiokee – Like

Posted on Jan 8, 2018

Mavin Records act, Reekado Banks begins his 2018 campaign with the premiere of the official video for to his chart topping record titled “Like“ which features Tiwa Savage & Fiokee. The video for the Del’B produced single was shot by Clarence Peters. Hit Play below! ﻿

The post New Video: Reekado Banks feat. Tiwa Savage & Fiokee – Like appeared first on BellaNaija.

